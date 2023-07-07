COP28: UAE minister meets Pakistan PM, urges help for climate-vulnerable countries

The United Arab Emirates’ incoming COP28 president Dr. Sultan al-Jaber met the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad as part of a global engagement tour, as he called for greater support for developing countries facing the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Al-Jaber, who is also head of the United Arab Emirates’ national oil company, met with Prime Minister Sharif to discuss priorities linked to the COP28 agenda - to be staged in Dubai in November - including building a robust response to climate finance and operationalisation of the loss and damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation and resilience and nature-based solutions, UAE state news agency WAM reported Friday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Jaber also met with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Minister of Climate Change and Environment, to discuss Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather events linked to climate change.

COP27, held in Egypt in November, brought a landmark agreement to create a “loss and damage” fund to cover the costs of the destruction that developing countries face from climate-linked natural disasters.

Floods that covered large swaths of Pakistan last year and drought in East Africa both bear the fingerprint of climate change.

“The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the lives of billions of people, and this is something Pakistanis understand all too well,” said al-Jaber, referring to the devastating floods that affected at least 30 million people and resulted in mass displacement and infrastructure and economic loss.

Al-Jaber added: “At COP28, the world’s focus must be fixed on the needs and hopes of people, their voices must be heard and we must respond to their demands with ambition and action.”

Supporting Pakistan’s efforts to advance a just energy transition, the COP28 President-Designate and the Pakistani Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to cooperate on the development and investments of renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

The agreement was inked by Sharif al-Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal-Secretary from Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy.

“We must build the energy system of the future while decarbonizing the energy system of today,” said the COP28 President-Designate. “This includes tripling renewables and doubling both energy efficiency and hydrogen production. We must also achieve net zero methane emissions by 2030 and deliver on net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Al-Jaber added, “We must streamline and simplify access to climate finance and reform IFIs and MDBs, while incentivizing the private sector to play a larger role in climate finance. Developed countries must deliver on their promise of $100 billion annually to the Global-South and the Loss & Damage fund must be operationalised.”

During his visit, al-Jaber also delivered a speech at the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy, emphasising the need for course-correction to get the world back on track towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Al-Jaber was accompanied on the visit by the Emirates Red Crescent Secretary-General-Hamoud al-Junaibi, who emphasised the crucial-need to respond to the humanitarian needs in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of last year’s disastrous floods.

On Thursday, al-Jaber urged the energy industry to “step up its game” towards building a clean energy system.

Oil and gas firms need to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 while an industry-wide commitment to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 needs to be accelerated, he told the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, a meeting of oil industry CEOs with ministers from OPEC and allies.

“The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable. It is in fact essential. But it cannot be irresponsible,” al-Jaber added.

The UAE is set to host the annual UN climate change summit, COP28, in November where world leaders are expected to set goals to manage the effects of global temperature increases.

The UAE will be the second Arab state to host the climate conference after Egypt in 2022.

It has alongside other Gulf energy producers called for a more realistic transition in which fossil fuels would keep a role in energy security while making commitments to decarbonization.

Read more:

COP28: UAE minister urges oil giants to step up climate game

UAE’s COP28 head urges ‘accessible’ global climate finance

COP28: Ten countries most affected by climate change ahead of the UAE summit