Exclusive: How Dubai Customs led global multi-bln dollar drugs busts in 2023

Dubai Customs has taken its fight against drug smuggling and narcotic gangs outside of its borders and across international waters – helping capture billions of dollars worth of illegal substances across the continents of Asia, Oceania and North America in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, explained how intelligence officers worked hand-in-hand with customs offices around the world – leading to a string of high-profile drug busts.

The busts include a drug seizure worth $1.1 billion (Dh4.404 billion) in Australia, over 547 kilograms of narcotics in shipping containers from an Asian country destined for Canada, and the seizure of 700 kilograms of illegal methamphetamine powder bound for Japan.

The Japan-bound shipment was valued at around $300 million (D1.1 billion) and con-cealed within panels on a cargo ship from an Asian country. The raid occurred at the Tokyo port, making it the second-largest drug seizure ever recorded in Japan, according to Musabih.

He told Al Arabiya English that customs officers from multiple countries acted on intel information for the string of drug busts. He added that the various hauls marked a key victory in Dubai’s ongoing commitment to the global fight against drug trafficking.

Working with international partners

He highlighted the importance of forging key ties with customs authorities worldwide to help battle the shipment of narcotics in international waters.

“Our collaboration with customs administrations in drug enforcement extends to numer-ous countries through various channels and regional information exchange offices,” he said.

“In Dubai Customs, there is a dedicated department specifically designed to tackle smuggling attempts in general and drug smuggling in particular.”

Known as the Customs Intelligence Department, this dedicated department is equipped with a wide range of human resources and advanced technology, enabling authorities to handle any potential risks they may encounter professionally, explained Musabih.

“Dubai Customs actively engages in strengthening partnerships with international organ-izations dedicated to combating drug-related crimes, such as Interpol and the regional offices of the World Customs Organization, particularly the Regional Intelligence Liai-son Office (RILO) in the Middle East,” he said.

Since 1999, Dubai Customs has established a specialized information exchange office with RILO, earning recognition as a leading customs administration in regional and in-ternational information sharing.

“We consistently strive to enhance channels and methods for information exchange with these international organizations,” said Musabih. “This allows us to promptly report sus-pected drug smuggling activities worldwide, enabling customs administrations across different countries to receive precise intelligence necessary for effectively intercepting and preventing the entry of illicit substances into global communities.”

“Furthermore, we prioritize the training and development of our customs officers, ensur-ing they become specialized experts in border control, criminology, and risk manage-ment.”

According to Musabih, Dubai Customs officers acquire the knowledge and skills re-quired to combat cross-border crimes at the local, regional, and international levels, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) specialized training program.

“This includes fostering cooperation and coordinated information exchange with spe-cialized international organizations.”

Highlighting the Canada drug haul, Musabih said: “Success was attained through collab-orative efforts with Canadian authorities, thanks to the diligent work of Dubai Customs officers.”

“They analyzed intelligence information, tracked shipments, and exchanged vital data. Our officers possess extensive expertise in various aspects of security and customs oper-ations, which enabled us to assist Canadian authorities in apprehending this substantial quantity of narcotics.”

Utilizing technology

According to the Dubai Customs Director General, cutting-edge techniques were also employed in information analysis to help snuff out the drug haul.

“Through coordinated efforts with the Canadian side, we utilized advanced tracking ca-pabilities to share comprehensive information, which ultimately led to the successful interception of the smuggled substances,” said Musabih. “Regarding the duration in-volved, it is undeniable that the control, monitoring, and efforts to thwart drug smug-gling undertaken by Dubai Customs may require varying amounts of time, sometimes extending to several months or even longer.”

“The duration depends on factors such as the nature and techniques employed in the smuggling attempts, as well as the evolving strategies and plans of drug trafficking or-ganizations.”

Developing technology to combat drug smuggling is one of Dubai Customs’ top priori-ties, according to Musabih.

From floating drones, underwater robots, predictive AI and a presence in the Metaverse, Dubai Customs embraces innovation as it steps up its mission to safeguard its borders.

They include the Dubai Customs Dolphin – a marine robot that resembles the dolphin in shape – equipped with technologies including a waterproof 12-megapixel 4k camera at-tached to a robotic arm that can move around to cover a 220-degree angle. The subma-rine can move through waters at 8 knots or 16 km/hour, record live videos and take high-resolution stills. It can also scan certain spots underwater with the help of GPS. Its range of control and streaming is around 1,000 meters.

Inspectors can control the customs dolphins remotely and send them to monitor marine vessels and their movements before they enter the port. This tech enables customs offi-cials to detect any attempts by the boats to get rid of prohibited goods before they enter the inspection pier.

Another is the customs deterrence drone helping inspection procedures on traditional wooden dhow ships where smugglers tend to hide things in the bulkheads and hidden compartments.

Dubai Customs will deploy new technology this year as it continues deterring smugglers from bringing illegal substances in and out of the country.

Public tip-offs

In addition to using technology, Dubai Customs relies heavily on intel from the public, said Musabih.

“We have a service called ‘RAFID,’ which is Dubai Customs’ hotline for reporting and providing the public with information about any potential customs violations or risks,” he explained. “This service adheres to the highest standards of confidentiality, security, and privacy.”

He continued, “Among the systems we utilize to combat drug smuggling at Dubai’s air-ports and entry points is the Early Passenger Information system, which enables us to proactively analyze and assess risks related to travelers and their belongings.”

“This enhances productivity and facilitates the movement and procedures of passengers passing through Dubai’s airports, expected to reach approximately 78 million travelers during the current year of 2023.”

Musabih said, “We employ baggage and passenger screening devices to intercept any attempts to smuggle drugs through travelers.”

Highlighting the interception of drug smuggling attempts via sea and containers at Jebel Ali Port, the largest port in the Middle East and among the top 10 container ports global-ly, Dubai Customs have six radiation scanning devices at the mega port, according to Musabih.

“One of our recent notable achievements in this regard is equipping Jebel Ali Customs Center and Tecom with an advanced system, the first of its kind in the world, for exam-ining and inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, and yachts using X-ray scanning,” he said. “This system significantly reduces inspection time from approxi-mately six hours manually to just five minutes.”

The system operates in two modes: stationary mode (gantry), where the vehicle is in a fixed position, and moving mode, where the vehicle is scanned while passing through the device. It can detect and identify radioactive materials, determine their location, and also identify the customs declaration of containers through their container numbers. The system is equipped with remote control capabilities, including image analysis and deci-sion-making based on that analysis.

“The Smart Risk Engine system is one of the innovative systems developed internally, relying on our human resources for data analysis and monitoring of risky operations. It is an intelligent system that receives information from multiple channels about customs data of goods and individuals.

“It analyzes this information to identify risks, intercept suspicious shipments, and expe-dite the clearance process for legitimate transactions that do not pose any risks. Addi-tionally, the Control Room in Dubai Customs plays its role in tracking shipments through its specialized systems.”

“The room monitors customs security operations around the clock and carries out vari-ous tasks, including monitoring surveillance cameras at land, sea, and air customs ports.”

Dubai Customs puts in the effort to combat smuggling “to protect the economy and so-ciety as a whole,” Musabih said.

Collaboration with international entities in combating drug smuggling and trafficking stems from “our belief that cross-border crimes require comprehensive coordination among various regional and global parties responsible for border control,” he added.

“This coordination is essential to counter smuggling attempts, which positively reflects on joint international efforts to rid the world of the scourge of drugs and cross-border crimes in general.”

“One of the positive impacts on the emirate of Dubai, in particular, and the United Arab Emirates as a whole, is the enhancement and support of the country’s competitiveness and its position at the forefront of many global indicators and reports. This includes re-ports like the World’s Safest Countries list.”

“Through this collaboration with international entities, we aim to achieve our vision of being the leading customs administration in the world, supporting legitimate trade, and fulfilling our mission of protecting society and enhancing sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation, and innovation.”

