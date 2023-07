Kuwait’s finance minister submits resignation: Report

Kuwait’s Finance Minister Manaf Abdulaziz al-Hajri has submitted his resignation, local media said on Tuesday, after just three months in the job.

Al-Hajri did not immediately respond to a request for a comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Al-Hajri was appointed finance minister in April by the country’s prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, just over a month after the government resigned in response to friction with an opposition-controlled parliament.

Kuwait holds some of the world’s largest oil reserves and has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Al-Hajri was reappointed in June after the formation of a new cabinet following the resignation of the outgoing government that month which came after parliamentary elections in the country.

Kuwait’s parliament, separately, said in a tweet on Tuesday it accepted the resignation of the State Audit Bureau’s president, Faisal Alshaya.

The tweet from the parliament did not provide a reason for Alshaya’s departure.

