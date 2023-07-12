UAE public sector workers to get long weekend for Islamic New Year

The UAE announced a national holiday for the Islamic New Year on July 21 for ministries and federal employees.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that Friday, July 21 would be a paid holiday for ministries and federal entities in the UAE.

Since Friday, July 21 falls before the usual weekend - Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 – federal employees will enjoy yet another long weekend.

“FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar,” the state-run WAM news agency reported.

“The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023,” it added.

الهيئة: الجمعة 21 يوليو عطلة #رأس_السنة_الهجرية في الحكومة الاتحادية pic.twitter.com/9GREXk73p4 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) July 12, 2023

It did not specify whether private sector firms would also receive the day off.

The occasion is observed on the Islamic calendar. The day marks the ‘Hijrah’ which is when Prophet Mohammed led his followers from the holy city of Mecca to Medina.

Every year, the Hijri New Year is calculated based on the moon sighting.

