India’s PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday following an official trip to Paris coinciding with France’s Bastille Day celebrations where he was a guest of honor.

Modi was received by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is expected to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan later on Saturday.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, receives Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on his arrival in Abu Dhabi, as part of his official visit to the UAE. pic.twitter.com/67mH3dC7UE — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 15, 2023

“Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/3dM8y5tEdv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

During the one-day visit ,the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on global issues and ways to strengthen the bilateral trade pact that came into effect in May 2022, according to an earlier report from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation,” he said in a separate social media post.

Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/l3alPoKjXK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

The world’s tallest building and a major landmark in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with the Indian flag, a picture of Modi and a message welcoming him to the Gulf state on Friday.

UAE: Burj Khalifa welcomes Indian PM Modi with a dazzling light show. pic.twitter.com/8rptbA7KLa — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 15, 2023

Reuters on Friday cited sources as saying that India and the UAE might announce the start of a rupee-dirham payment mechanism to settle bilateral trade.

The mechanism, if implemented, would be used to pay for oil as well as other imports from the UAE, its fourth largest oil supplier in the year to March.

Bilateral trade between India and UAE was $84.5 billion in 2022-23. India is the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

