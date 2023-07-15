Photos: Indian PM Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, oversees agreement signing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Saturday, met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Qasr al-Watan presidential palace.

The Indian prime minister was welcomed into the palace by a group of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries.

This was followed by a guard of honor welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a performance of the national anthems of India and the UAE.

The two leaders discussed existing ties, promoting sustainable growth and ways to further boost collaboration.

“I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the ongoing progress of our bilateral ties, our shared interest in promoting sustainable global growth, and ways to further boost collaboration between our countries & our people,” the UAE President said in a social media statement.

“It is always gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties,” Modi said in a social media statement.

During the short visit, the two leaders oversaw the signing of a few agreements.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signed two MoUs with the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and to link payment and messaging systems.

The MoU will cover all current account transactions and capital account transactions and likely help boost India’s efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions. The two central banks will also link their Fast Payment System.

Additionally, India will establish a campus of its prestigious, centrally-funded IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi following the signing of an agreement between the Indian Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Indian Institute of Technology.

Modi also met with Sultan al-Jaber the UAE’s COP28 President-Designate and discussed “ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE,” according to a social media statement.

Mission LiFE is an India-led global movement to encourage individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

Modi, who thanked the UAE leadership for its hospitality, departed for New Delhi on Saturday, concluding the short trip.

Of the UAE’s 10-million-large population, most of whom are expatriates, over three million are Indian citizens. Bilateral trade between India and UAE was $84.5 billion in 2022-23.

“Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality,” Modi said.

Modi had arrived in Abu Dhabi following an official trip to Paris coinciding with France’s Bastille Day celebrations where he was a guest of honor.

