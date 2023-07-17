Japan PM Kishida arrives in Abu Dhabi for energy, green tech talks

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for the second stop of a Gulf tour focused on securing energy supplies and offering Japanese green technology.



Kishida met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, state news agency WAM said, adding the two leaders discussed a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan.

The visit will cement historic bilateral relations, WAM added, with the two leaders signing several agreements covering different sectors.



Kishida is expected to attend a UAE-Japan business forum later before travelling to major gas-producer Qatar on Tuesday, officials said.

His UAE visit follows a stop in Saudi Arabia on Sunday in which Riyadh said it remained committed to securing oil supplies for Japan and will continue cooperating with Tokyo on clean hydrogen, ammonia, and recycled carbon fuels.

Saudi Arabia and Japan announced a new joint effort, the “Manar” initiative, aimed at promoting clean energy. The initiative seeks to align the aspirations of both nations in the field of clean energy and foster sustainable advanced materi-als, as well as ensure the flexibility and security of supply chains.

Japan is actively developing greener and renewable energy technologies and aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Kishida will also try to promote Japanese knowhow as energy-producing countries have also pledged to achieve a net zero transition, especially ahead of the COP28 climate summit to be held in Dubai in November.

Previously state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has said that Japan imports approximately 25 percent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it ADNOC’s largest international

importer of oil and gas products.



“The secure energy supply from the UAE has supported Japan’s economic growth for many years,” Kishida wrote in an piece published by UAE state news agency WAM on Sunday.

