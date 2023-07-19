Tourism boost for UAE amid boom in summer staycations

Hoteliers across the UAE are reporting bumper tourism numbers as residents and overseas visitors make the most of seasonal summer offers.

From beachside resorts to city destinations, hotels across the country have slashed prices to entice guests during the hot summer months, with deals such as the annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) - which sees cut-price deals across the emirate throughout July and August – contributing to a “substantial” surge in bookings.

Eduard Jimenez, regional director for commercial at Premier Inn Middle East, told Al Arabiya English that their summer demand “is stronger than last year…particular among guests booking staycations in the UAE.”

“Our current top sources market for bookings is the UAE, followed by India, United Kingdom and Egypt,” he said. “Bookings for June to September are 20 per cent up on the same period last year, with guests taking advantage of major events like Dubai Summer Surprises and Premier Inn’s recent flash sales, which always lead to a surge in demand.”

Pretty much every hotel in the city, whether a three-, four- or five-star like the Atlantis, The Palm or Park Hyatt Dubai, are letting Kids Go Free this summer, with up to two children al-lowed in an adult room at no extra charge, eating free on the same meal plan as parents, and getting free access to the kids’ club, if the hotel has one.

Dany Cherfane, director of sales and marketing, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, said they have witnessed “a substantial increase in the number of summer staycations: in 2023 compared to previous years.

“The demand has been remarkable, especially from GCC markets traveling with families. The positive growth can be attributed to Dubai’s city-wide ‘Kids Go Free’ offer (as part of Dubai Summer Suprises), which has created a compelling incentive for residents and region-al travelers to explore the city’s hospitality offerings.”

“UAE residents as well as GCC holidaymakers are enticed by unmissable offers that cater to their preferences for convenient and enjoyable holidays.”

“The surge in summer staycations not only provides an opportunity for residents to unwind but also bolsters local tourism. By choosing to stay within the UAE, residents contribute to the economy and support the hospitality sector. Dubai’s positive regional and global reputa-tion, combined with strategic offers, has attracted both domestic and international travelers, resulting in increased footfall and expenditure in various tourism-related sectors. This influx of visitors positively impacts the local economy and contributes to the overall growth and vitality of the tourism industry.”

Suhaila Saqer Obaid Ghubash, executive director for festival and events at Dubai Economy and Tourism, told Al Arabiya English this year Dubai Summer Suprises has seen a wealth of attractive hotel offers to entice UAE residents to spend their money closer to home.

“Dubai is renowned for its luxury hospitality, and every year during Dubai Summer Surpris-es (DSS), we make sure that residents and visitors can experience more of the city’s world-class hotels and resorts for less, with special offers and packages,” she said. ““It seems like this summer, more of Dubai’s residents than ever are taking advantage of these DSS deals to book staycations in some of the incredible destinations that maybe they wouldn’t splash out on at other times of the year.”

“What we see as a particular draw this year is not just the breadth of hotels with unbeatable deals – including some top rated five-star favourites – but also the promotions aimed at fam-ilies with children, with very attractive Kids Go Free offers across a whole host of hotels and attractions.”

Ghubash said, in many destinations, these offers mean free stays and free meals for kids up to the ages of 11, 12 or 13 depending on the hotel, in addition to low room rates, and addi-tional incentives such as money off spa treatments, or free entry to attractions like Wild Wadi for those staying in Jumeirah hotels, or Ski Dubai for Kempinski Mall of the Emirates visitors for example.

“We want to make sure that visitors to Dubai, as well as residents of the city, know how much there is to see and do here over the summer months,” she added.” That goes far be-yond great hotel deals, to incredible indoor entertainment, concerts and performances, retail offers, chances to win and much more. Dubai Summer Surprises is the perfect platform to showcase the very best of the city over the summer.”

“As well as providing a real incentive for residents in Dubai and other emirates to consider a stay in their home market, these DSS deals are also proving to be highly attractive to visitors from international source markets, including our GCC neighbours, which is good news for the city’s hoteliers, retailers, and other businesses.”

