Turkey’s Erdogan meets Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim on second leg of Gulf trip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was greeted by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at Lusail Palace on Tuesday where they held official talks, Qatar’s news agency reported.



Erdogan and Al-Thani also witnessed the signing of the joint statement between Qatar and Turkey on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Qatari-Turkish diplomatic relations.



During the visit, Erdogan gifted Al-Thani a Turkish-made electric car, Reuters footage showed.



Erdogan’s visit to Qatar is the second stop in a three-day Gulf tour.



Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first leg of his tour where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reviewed bilateral ties and discussed various opportunities.



The Turkish president arrived in the UAE on Wednesday morning for the final leg of the tour, state news agency WAM reported.



