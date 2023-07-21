UAE summons Swedish charge d’affaires to condemn continued attacks on Quran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affaires at the Swedish embassy to the UAE and gave her an official note in protest of the repeated attacks on copies of the Quran being committed by extremists in Sweden, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.



The UAE strongly denounced the decision of the Swedish government to continue allowing such acts to occur on repeated occasions.

The Ministry emphasized that “Sweden has disregarded its international responsibilities and demonstrated a lack of respect for social values.”



“The Ministry emphasized the importance of monitoring hate speech and expressions of racism that negatively impact peace and security,” added the WAM statement.



While rejecting the use of freedom of expression as an excuse to justify such heinous acts, the Ministry also reaffirmed the need to propagate values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace between peoples.



Additionally, the Ministry highlighted the necessity to “respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarization at a time when the international community needs to work together to reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.”

Anti-Islam protesters, one of whom is an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Quran outside the Iraqi Embassy on Thursday.

In the event, the protesters kicked and partially destroyed a book they said was the Quran but left the area after one hour without setting it alight.

