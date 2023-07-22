Abu Dhabi’s Ruler representative ‘going through a health problem’: Presidential Court

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is “going through a health problem”, the Presidential Court announced Saturday.

Sheikh Saeed, the brother of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. A former member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed had also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority (Abu Dhabi).

A statement released by state news agency WAM said: “H.H. Shaikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is going through a health problem. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him a quick recovery.”

