Saudi Crown Prince, UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent his condolences to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the death of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

“I received news of the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani - may God have mercy on him - and I send to your Highness and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm, for He is All-Hearing and Responsive,” the telegram said.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent his condolences to the Emir.

The King said, “[As] we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask God Almighty to cover him with the abundance of His mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent his condolence and sympathy, Emirates News Agency reported.

Vice-President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum sent his condolence, as did the ruler of Sharjah Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

