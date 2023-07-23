UAE condemns killing of World Food Programme worker from Jordan in Yemen
The UAE has strongly condemned the killing of a UN World Food Programme worker from Jordan, in Taiz, Yemen, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM)
In a statement, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
Al Hashimy expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the family of the victim of this heinous crime, and the World Food Programme, reiterating that targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers.
