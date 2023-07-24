Technical glitch forces Dubai-bound Air India Express flight to return to airport
A Dubai-bound Air India flight with 174 passengers on board was forced to return to the airport about two hours after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said on Sunday.
“A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight returned to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a malfunction in the AC.
The flight took off at 1:19pm and returned at 3:52pm,” Thiruvananthapuram International Airport stated.
According to the officials, the operating crew decided to carry out a precautionary landing after the technical issue was reported.
The airline said it had arranged for another plane to transport the passengers at a later time during the day.
In a statement, Air India Express said it was committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologizes for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay.
