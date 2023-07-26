UAE to expedite global energy transition with increased hydrogen production: Minister

The UAE is accelerating its clean energy transition by boosting hydrogen production and renewable energy capacity, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

The country’s key priority is “to triple renewable energy capacity and double the production of hydrogen by 2030,” state news agency WAM reported al-Mazrouei as saying, at a G20 energy ministers meeting in Goa, India.

“As hosts of the COP28 [Climate Summit] the UAE perceives the global energy transition as a front-and-centre focus for its presidency … and will work with all its participants to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement,” al-Mazrouei said.

The energy minister emphasized the importance of the global hydrogen economy and outlined the UAE’s hydrogen strategy, which aims to boost the emirates’ production and export of low-emission hydrogen over the next eight years by developing supply chains and research centres.

Hydrogen is often heralded as a climate hero because it gives off no direct carbon emissions when used as fuel for transport or in steel production, for example.

The UAE joined the Global Biofuels Alliance during the event. India, the UK and the USA founded the alliance to develop sustainable and advanced biofuels.

The emirates is set to host the COP28 climate summit in November in Dubai, where world leaders are expected to outline goals to manage the effects of global temperature rises, a key component of the Paris Climate Accords.

The UAE, alongside other Gulf energy producers, has called for a more realistic transition to clean energy wherein nations can slowly reduce their fossil fuel reliance and decarbonize industries across all sectors.

