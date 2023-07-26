Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 28, 2023. The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday, June 25, claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 28, 2023. The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday, June 25, claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed. (AP)

US officials to meet Taliban representatives in Qatar this week

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US officials will meet Taliban representatives and “technocratic professionals” from key Afghan ministries during a visit to Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss security, narcotics and women’s rights.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to July 31 and meet the Taliban delegation, the State Department said in a statement.

The officials will discuss critical interests in Afghanistan such as “humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the statement added.

West and Amiri will also meet with civil society members working on issues of women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

With Reuters

Read more:

Suicide bomber detonates vest in Pakistan mosque, kills police officer

Thousands of beauty salons in Afghanistan prepare to close following Taliban ban

Heavy rains and flash floods kill at least 26 people in Afghanistan, 40 missing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size