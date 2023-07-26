US officials to meet Taliban representatives in Qatar this week

US officials will meet Taliban representatives and “technocratic professionals” from key Afghan ministries during a visit to Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss security, narcotics and women’s rights.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to July 31 and meet the Taliban delegation, the State Department said in a statement.



The officials will discuss critical interests in Afghanistan such as “humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the statement added.



West and Amiri will also meet with civil society members working on issues of women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

With Reuters

