Kuwait executes five, including man involved in mosque bombing that killed 26

Kuwait put to death five people on Thursday, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 ISIS group suicide bombing that killed 26 people, the Public Prosecution said.



In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the “implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison” against five people, most of them accused of murder.



