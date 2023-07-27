Theme
Flag of Kuwait stock photo
The flag of Kuwait. (File photo)

Kuwait executes five, including man involved in mosque bombing that killed 26

AFP
Kuwait put to death five people on Thursday, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 ISIS group suicide bombing that killed 26 people, the Public Prosecution said.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the “implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison” against five people, most of them accused of murder.

