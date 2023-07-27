Two Emirati women cyclists to compete for first time in European race

Safiya al-Sayegh, UAE National Champion and pro-rider of the Word Tour Team and Zahra Hussein pro-rider of UAE Continental team, will compete for the first time in the European Circuit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

The Emirati women cyclists will compete in the UCI Women continental race, the Princess Ana Vasa Tour, to be held between July 28 and July 30 in Poland.



“The UAE Development Team has a distinct and innovative approach, tailored to nurture and improve athletes’ cycling skills while ensuring they progress without undue pressures,” said Valentino Villa, Manager of the UAE Development Team.



Al-Sayegh is also set to compete in the Glasgow World Championship in August.



María Camila García, Head of Strategy at UAE Team ADQ, said the Emirati women’s participation “will mark a significant milestone for our Emirati Talent Development Programme.”



The Princess Ana Vasa Tour is a three-stage race.



Stage one is 111-kilometers long, stage two distance measures 123 kilometers, and stage three involves a 14-kilometer individual time trial.

