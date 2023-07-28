Theme
A Kuwaiti oil worker talks on his radio at Mina Abdulah Oil Refinery, 50 Km South of Kuwait City in this file photo taken April 2005. (AP)
A Kuwaiti oil worker talks on his radio at Mina Abdulah Oil Refinery, 50 Km South of Kuwait City in this file photo taken April 2005. (AP)

Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery

Reuters, Cairo
Firefighters managed to put out a fire in one of the bitumen production unit’s lines at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said in a statement posted on X on Friday.

KNPC did not mention if production and operations were affected there due to the fire.

