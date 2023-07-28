Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery

Firefighters managed to put out a fire in one of the bitumen production unit’s lines at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said in a statement posted on X on Friday.

KNPC did not mention if production and operations were affected there due to the fire.

