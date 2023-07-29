World leaders offer condolences to UAE President on death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

World leaders continued to offer their condolences to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of his brother and Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday as the country entered its third day of mourning.

The death of Sheikh Saeed was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Presidential Court had previously reported that he had been suffering from a health problem.

Sheikh Mohamed received condolences from King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay; and Santiago Pena, President-elect of Paraguay.

During the calls, the leaders expressed their sincere condolences to the UAE President and the Al Nahyan family and asked God to grant the late Sheikh Saeed peace, mercy and solace.

The UAE President had previously received condolence calls from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mo-hammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and a large number of mourners.

On Friday, at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, the UAE President also received condolences from Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers in Saudi Arabia; Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; and Mohammed Al Halbousi, the Speaker of Iraq’s parliament.

Tributes and condolences also poured in from around the region.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had sent their condolences on Friday.

Among other regional leaders, Sultan Haitham of Oman sent a cable of condolence to Sheikh Mohamed while Adel Al Asoomi, President of the Arab Parliament, also offered his condolences, as did King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Tu-nisian President Kais Saied, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al Sudani, and Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon.

“With the passing of my brother Saeed bin Zayed, the UAE has lost a loyal son who was dedicated to his country and its people,” Sheikh Mohamed had earlier tweeted.

“We pray that God grants him eternal rest and that we are blessed with patience and solace at this time,” the tweet added.

