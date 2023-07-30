Kuwait increases its oil production capacity by 200,000 barrels per day
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation posted net profit of more than 2.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($8.48 billion) in the last fiscal year, the highest in 10 years, the KPC’s CEO said on Sunday.
The chief executive said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the KPC also increased its oil production capacity by 200,000 bpd to 2.8 million bpd in the same period
