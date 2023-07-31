Iraq and Kuwait to work on resolving border demarcation issue

Iraq and Kuwait will work towards reaching a definitive agreement on demarcating their borders, including a contested maritime area of the Gulf, their foreign ministers said on Sunday.



The de facto land and maritime borders between the neighboring states were established by the United Nations in 1993, three years after Iraq under Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

While Iraqi officials have previously expressed a readiness to recognize Kuwait’s land border, the maritime border remains a point of contention.



Baghdad insists that the delineation should provide it unhindered access to Gulf waters, a lifeline for its economy and oil exports.



After meeting his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah in Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that during their talks “the emphasis was placed on resolving the border issues.”



He told reporters the border talks would “continue through various technical committees.”



Baghdad will host a meeting of a legal committee relating to the talks on August 14.



Sheikh Salem said there was “complete consensus” between Kuwait and Iraq to “resolve outstanding problems between the two countries, particularly the demarcation of maritime boundaries.”



Iraq’s government under Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani is seeking closer ties with Arab Gulf states, aiming to strengthen regional economic cooperation and counter the flow of narcotics.



On Sunday, Sheikh Salem also met Sudani and the speaker of Iraq’s parliament, Mohammed al-Halbusi.



Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency said Sabah and Halbusi discussed demarcating the two countries’ maritime border.



