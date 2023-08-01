Theme
A view of a street in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen on April 7 2022. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid: Source

Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen’s presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country’s struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-backed Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the internationally-recognized government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.

The situation has particularly worsened in Aden and south Yemen since several Houthi drone attacks targeted oil tankers in southern oil terminals, stopping the government exporting crude oil from there.

The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes, the Saudi source said.

It would also encourage dialogue on all sides to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, the source added.

A Yemeni official said the donation would be used to pay government wages, fuel for power plants and food imports.

