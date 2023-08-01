Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid: Source
Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen’s presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country’s struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-backed Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the internationally-recognized government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The situation has particularly worsened in Aden and south Yemen since several Houthi drone attacks targeted oil tankers in southern oil terminals, stopping the government exporting crude oil from there.
The support will contribute to strengthening security and preventing a return of military clashes, the Saudi source said.
It would also encourage dialogue on all sides to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, the source added.
A Yemeni official said the donation would be used to pay government wages, fuel for power plants and food imports.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia welcomes transfer of oil from Yemen’s decaying FSO Safer tanker
UAE condemns killing of World Food Programme worker from Jordan in Yemen
Yemeni police arrest two suspects in killing of senior WFP official in Taiz