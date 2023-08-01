UAE sends aid shipment to those affected in Ukraine

United Arab Emirates sent a ship carrying 250 tons of relief aid to help those affected in Ukraine by the conflict with Russia, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.



The aid shipment will reach Ukraine via Poland and Romania. It includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets.

The Office of International Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planning to send another batch of aid which will include school supplies and computers for students.



Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the UAE has established an air bridge and sent 11 aid aircrafts, 2,520 electric generators, and six ambulances to Ukrainian civilians.



The UAE has also dispatched relief aircrafts to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

