UAE will allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 venue

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell signed the Host Country Agreement during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The agreement outlines the necessary legal basis for this year’s UN climate summit.

“In line with UNFCCC guidelines and adherence to international human rights norms and principles, there will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard,” the WAM statement added.

Following the signing of the Host Country Agreement between the COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC, a joint statement was issued highlighting the importance of inclusivity, transparency and respect.

Al-Jaber said, “The COP28 plan of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.”

