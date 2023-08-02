Chairman of Yemen’s presidential leadership council commends $1.2bln Saudi aid

The Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Dr Rashad al-Alimi has commended Saudi Arabia’s $1.2 billion aid package aimed at ensuring food security in the country, along with covering salaries and operational expenses, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The economic aid serves as a “safety valve not only for Yemen, but also for countries and people of the entire region, and for international peace and security,” the PLC Chairman was quoted as saying.

He added that the Kingdom’s aid showcased its leadership and commitment to supporting the Yemeni people, upholding their constitutional legitimacy, alleviating their humanitarian sufferings and safeguarding their rights in rebuilding state institutions.

Al-Alimi also highlighted the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and emphasized the efforts of government institutions and economic teams from both the countries in ensuring comprehensive reforms across all sectors in Yemen.

SDRPY has been involved in Yemen since 2018 and has implemented 229 projects across sectors such as education, health, energy, transportation, water, agriculture and government institutions to improve infrastructure, basic services and employment prospects in the country.

