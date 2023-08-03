UAE President receives invitation to visit Iran from President Raisi

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation to visit Iran from the country’s president Ebrahim Raisi, state news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, received a letter of invitation for Sheikh Mohamed, during a meeting with Reza Amiri, Iran’s ambassador to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It comes as Sheikh Mohamed is on tour on Jordan for an official visit.

He was greeted by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah at Marka International Airport in Amman on Wednesday, WAM reported.

The leaders discussed several regional and international developments in a meeting in Amman.

President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the meeting was in line with “to build upon the strong and historic ties between our two nations and our people.”

He added: “The UAE and Jordan will continue working together in pursuit of sustainable economic growth and regional stability.”

Read more:

World leaders offer condolences to UAE President on death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

UAE bans rice exports for next four months