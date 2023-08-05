Heavy rainfall, wind and sandstorms batter parts of the UAE

Strong winds, rain showers and sandstorms battered parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, with police and weather forecasters urging residents to remain cautious.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCMS) issued a warning at 12.36pm on Saturday to expect rough weather between 1pm and 8pm.

It predicted 45-kilometre hour winds across parts of the country, including Dubai and Al Ain.

Heavy rainfall and high winds were reported by residents in southeastern parts of Dubai on social media.

One social media user, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of heavy drizzle from his balcony, posting “summer rain in Dubai.”

A Dubai resident, who asked not to be named, said she saw heavy rainfall and high winds from her high-rise apartment in the Fairways East Tower, in Dubai.

“It was so sinister,” she said. “We were sitting and watching out of the bedroom. Suddenly this psycho storm came in and all of the huge parasols starting flying into our pool . You could see patio furniture and clothing going flying off all the high floors of the building . It was absolutely crazy.”

“Being kind to others may not seem like much, but if enough people do it, it can make a huge impact as a whole and even save lives.”



Three Talabat Riders helping to clear the obstacles on road without thinking of themselves in a sudden heavy rain in Dubai.



“I love Dubai” pic.twitter.com/rOec2DteHb — Amol Shukla (@ShuklaAmol) August 5, 2023

NCMS predicted rainfall after Al Ain was lashed by heavy rain on Friday and forecast rainfall on Saturday afternoon, Sunday and Monday in eastern parts of the Emirates.

Dubai and Sharjah hit by heavy rain, thunder and dust storms as weather alert is issued . ❌ pic.twitter.com/iq4Il2F2p5 — Wafa🦋 (@cleopatradiary) August 5, 2023

Abu Dhabi Police temporarily lowered the speed limit on the Dubai to Al Ain Road from 140kph to 120kph and urged motorists to “exercise caution due to the rainy weather”.

Temperatures are expected to bearound the mid-40ºC in Abu Dhabi over the next five days, but will be slightly lower in Dubai.

