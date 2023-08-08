Senior Biden official meets UAE President MBZ in Abu Dhabi
The top US military general for the Middle East also paid a visit to the UAE over the weekend.
A top aide to US President Joe Biden met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and MBZ discussed bilateral ties as well as regional developments during their meeting in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting looked at “joint action to support peace” and stability in the region, WAM reported.
The top US military general for the Middle East also paid a visit to the UAE over the weekend, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla met Lt. Gen. Issa Sayf Mohammed al-Mazrouei, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, “to discuss the enduring nature of the military-to-military relationship and the need to address threats in the region.”
