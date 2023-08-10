COP28 president attends Amazon Summit, joins quest towards equitable climate progress

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber delivered remarks at the Amazon Summit, urging world leaders to build on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s commitment towards equitable climate solutions and inspire transformational progress at COP28, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

All member states of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) attended the event held in the Brazilian city of Belem on August 8-9.

Addressing the gathering, al-Jaber said, “You are the guardians of a vital and delicate ecosystem that sustains life, lives and livelihoods, not only for the peoples of the Amazon region, but for the planet we all share.”

Al-Jaber also praised President Lula for advocating bold policies that prioritise indigenous peoples and serve as a blueprint for other regions in the world.

The COP28 president also engaged with other leaders in Brazil - which is set to host COP30 - to build a substantive bridge between COP28 and COP30, ensuring inclusive, resilient and lasting climate progress.

“We will build on the experience and the lessons that the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation and Indigenous Peoples can teach us in advancing the dual goal of protecting and restoring nature, while advancing sustainable development,” added al-Jaber.

A dozen rainforest countries formed a pact on Wednesday at the summit in Brazil to demand developed countries pay to help poorer nations combat climate change and preserve biodiversity.

The joint statement, titled “United for Our Forests,” was issued by Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Guyana, Indonesia, Peru, the Republic of Congo, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Venezuela.

With Reuters

