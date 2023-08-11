Five UN security personnel kidnapped in Yemen released after 18 months in captivity
Five United Nations security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have been released, the United Nations said on Friday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release and “reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.
The United Nations did not say who had kidnapped the five security personnel.
