Video: UAE residential building fire under control, Ajman police launch investigation

Authorities in the northern UAE city of Ajman brought a residential apartment fire under control on Friday.

The 15-story building in the al-Nuaimia neighborhood along Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed street was engulfed in flames on Friday, prompting a hasty response from the civil defense and police.

Cooling procedures have been underway after the fire department hastily extinguished the blaze, evacuating all its residents without injury or death, according to an Ajman Police statement.

At least 16 apartments and 13 vehicles were damaged in the fire, the statement added.

It is not immediately clear what sparked the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

In June, a fire was reported on a high-rise residential building in Ajman, with visuals showing a corner of the building in flames from the ground to the top and debris falling.

In similar fashion, the fire was brought under control quickly and the local authorities launched an investigation into the matter.

In April, a fire in the UAE financial capital of Dubai killed 16 and injured nine. The authorities in a preliminary report said that the building, located in the old part of the city, did not comply with the strict safety requirements.

In recent years, the UAE has seen buildings catch fire, mainly due to the use of sub-par, flammable outer cladding.

Changes to the regulations following massive fires in recent years bar the use of flammable cladding on new buildings and call for the change of cladding in older high-rises to flame-resistant material.

