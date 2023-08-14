UAE denies allegations of supplying arms to rivaling forces in Sudan

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied supplying arms and ammunition to any of Sudan’s warring parties since the conflict erupted, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

Afra Al Hameli, the Director of Strategic Communications at the ministry, refuted media reports claiming UAE’s support for any of the warring sides since the conflict erupted in mid-April between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to WAM.

She reiterated that the UAE remains impartial in the ongoing Sudanese conflict and calls for an end to the fighting while respecting Sudan’s sovereignty.

Al Hameli’s statement highlighted the UAE’s consistent efforts to de-escalate the situation and encourage diplomatic dialogue. The UAE, she said, has actively sought avenues for dialogue through bilateral and multilateral platforms in collaboration with its partners.

“The UAE has consistently supported the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards forming a government and will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving security in Sudan and enhancing its stability and prosperity until a ceasefire is secured,” Al Hameli said according to the WAM report.

Fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which originated from government-backed militias, following disagreements over plans to integrate the latter into the army.

After the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, the leaders of the Sudanese army and RSF attained prominent roles in Sudan's ruling council. This followed the coup staged by the army and RSF leaders in 2021, which interrupted the planned transition of power to civilian leadership after Bashir's removal through a popular uprising.

Tensions arose between Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, regarding the hierarchy and restructuring of the RSF as part of the shift toward civilian rule. As conflicts escalated, Burhan removed Hemedti from his position as deputy in the ruling council.

The conflict led to the death of at least 3,900 people, according to conservative estimates by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

The United Nations reported that nearly four million people had to leave their homes, either moving to regions untouched by violence or fleeing the country altogether.

According to WAM, UAE has actively engaged in humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people. The nation has maintained an air and sea bridge to deliver critical medical, food, and relief supplies, amounting to around 2,000 tonnes, to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, women, and the sick.

Al Hameli emphasized the UAE’s close monitoring of the humanitarian crisis affecting the Sudanese population and its potential spillover effects on neighboring nations.

Several regional and international attempts to mediate the conflict have not succeeded in calming the situation, WAM reported. Numerous previously declared ceasefires between the conflicting parties have met the same fate – failure. This has led many observers of the Sudanese situation to confirm that both parties are still entrenched in their positions, making a near-term resolution difficult to attain.

