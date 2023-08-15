Dubai Police seize more than 4,000 vehicles so far in 2023 for violating traffic laws

Dubai Police have seized 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles during the first half of 2023 for violating traffic laws, such as heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

During the same period, a total of 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles were also confiscated due to riders' failure to adhere to the technical requirements outlined in Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which regulates the use of bicycles in the emirate of Dubai, aligning with the continuous efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement was revealed during the General Department of Traffic performance review meeting for the second quarter of the current year, chaired by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lt. Gen. al-Marri emphasized the crucial role of the General Department of Traffic in traffic management and enhancing public safety on the roads, in line with strategic objectives of reducing the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population.

Last month, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior released its road safety statistics for 2022, revealing that there were 343 road fatalities last year across the country - a reduction of 10 percent from 2021 when there were 381 road collision-related deaths.

However, there was an overall increase in the number of serious traffic incidents, with the report revealing there were 3,945 ‘major’ accidents in 2022 – a 13 percent rise from 2021 (3,488).

The number of injuries related to road accidents also increased – with 5,045 people injured last year, compared to 4,377 in 2021 – a rise of 15 percent.

When it came to the fatalities and injuries on the country’s roads last year, the report found that young road users in the age bracket below 30 years are the most vulnerable, accounting for 41 percent of fatalities and 53 percent of those injured.

Sudden deviation, distracted driving, tailgating, driving under the in-fluence of banned substances, negligence and inattention, were the main traffic violations in 2022, as well as red light violations, entering a road without checking it is clear, lane discipline and a lack of appreciation for road users.

The report broke down the traffic accidents and incidents by emirate.

Abu Dhabi reported 127 fatalities and 1,756 injured; Dubai 120 fatalities and 2,161 injured; Ras Al Khaimah 34 fatalities and 411 injured; Sharjah 33 fatalities and 320 injured; Ajman 13 fatalities and 166 injured; Umm Al Quwain 12 fatalities and 46 injured and Fujairah four fatalities and 185 injured.

Major accidents were caused by these vehicle classes: light vehicles (66 percent), motorcy-cle (16 percent), buses (seven percent), and heavy freight vehicles (five percent).

The report found evenings are the most dangerous time to be on the road, when 37 percent of fatalities and 40 percent of injuries were recorded.

Dubai Police have urged the public to report any incidents of motorists flouting traffic laws and to contribute to creating a culture of responsible driving in the emirate.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi Police release video of highway crashes to show dangers of sudden swerving

UAE traffic accidents on the rise, but less fatalities: Report

UAE road safety survey shows majority of summer crashes happen in evening rush hour