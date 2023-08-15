Emirates adds new flights to London to meet busy winter season demand
Emirates airline announced it would add an additional five weekly flights to London Heathrow to meet flight demands during the busy winter season.
The additional flights will be available from October 31, 2023, until March 30, 2024.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Currently, Emirates operates six daily A380 fights to London Heathrow.
The additional flights will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
The flights will be on board the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with seats available in First, Business and Economy classes.
Emirates operates 126 weekly flights to destinations across the United Kingdom, including Manchester, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Stansted, and Newcastle.
Read more:
Dubai’s Emirates airline plans ‘mammoth’ global recruitment drive
Emirates to offer premium economy on routes to Mumbai, Bengaluru in India
Dubai tourist arrivals tops pre-pandemic levels, hotel room prices surge
-
Dubai’s Emirates airline plans ‘mammoth’ global recruitment driveDubai’s Emirates Group announced a “mammoth” international recruitment drive globally across 180 roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT ... Aviation & Transport
-
Dubai’s Emirates airline to add more flights to Mecca, Jeddah amid Hajj, Eid al-AdhaThe Dubai-based Emirates airline announced additional flights to and from Saudi Arabia to meet the travel demands of Hajj pilgrims on Wednesday.With ... Gulf
-
Emirates to offer premium economy on routes to Mumbai, Bengaluru in IndiaEmirates announced on Tuesday that its highly sought-after Premium Economy offering will be available to customers flying to and from Mumbai and ... Aviation & Transport