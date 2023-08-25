Malfunction at gas plant causes power outage in Sharjah

A technical malfunction at a gas plant in Sharjah caused power outages in several parts of the emirate on Friday afternoon, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The power was quickly restored in affected residential and commercial areas.

A malfunction at the plant in Al Saja’a area led to the closure of gas pipeline valves, which feed into the stations of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

The technical teams worked to isolate the main valve feeding into Sharjah electricity stations, returning gas supply through them by 80 percent, which helped fully restore electricity in the emirate.

Work was also underway to fix the major technical fault and restart the entire gas plant complex.

