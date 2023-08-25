UAE embassy in Turkey discusses medical tourism at Turkish-Arab Summit

The UAE embassy in Ankara, in collaboration with the Consulate General in Istanbul, participated in the 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation Summit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

During his speech, UAE Ambassador to Turkey, Saeed Thani al-Dhaheri, highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also focused on the prospects of growth for the medical tourism sector in the country, highlighting the UAE’s position as a key destination for the field, the presence of exceptional facilities, and a highly-trained medical workforce.

UAE and Turkey will commemorate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

The UAE embassy’s exclusive pavilion at the summit offered material on medical tourism in the UAE as well as information on investment opportunities available in the sector.

The event was organized by Turkish-Arab Countries Business Association and the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade.

Read more:

Official source denies report accusing Saudi forces of killing Ethiopian migrants

Economics, geopolitics force ‘Sultan’ Erdogan to reach out to Gulf ‘hat in hand’

Taliban stops 100 women travelling to Dubai for university scholarships