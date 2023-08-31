New airport terminal to open in Abu Dhabi in November

A new terminal is set to open at Abu Dhabi International Airport in early November after six years of delays, state-owned operator Abu Dhabi Airports said on Thursday.

Known as Midfield Terminal building during its construction phase, where key parts of Tom Cruise' latest “Mission: Impossible” movie were shot, will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year.



“The opening will mark a significant milestone for the emirate that has the potential to transform the local aviation ecosystem, strengthen Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for travelers,” Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.



The Midfield Terminal, which was originally due for completion in 2017, was designed to complement the growth of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways as it competes with neighboring global carriers Emirates and Qatar Airways.



It was 97.6% completed in 2019, Abu Dhabi Airport’s CEO Bryan Thompson said at the time.



That was followed by a year of funding disputes between Abu Dhabi Airports and contractors over who should foot the bill towards a testing, two sources told Reuters in 2021.

