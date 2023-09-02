UAE evacuates 34 citizens from Florida due to hurricane Idalia

The UAE embassy in Washington evacuated 34 Emirati nationals from Tampa, Florida as hurricane Idalia made its way to the west coast of the US state, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.

In coordination with representatives of the UAE’s official mission in the US, 16 Emirati citizens were evacuated to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.

The UAE embassy urged all citizens to take precautions and stay away from hurricane-affected areas and adhere to instructions issued by local authorities.

In case of any emergency, citizens may contact UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on 0097180024.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.

Almost 375,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

