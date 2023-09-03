Theme
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, from the United Arab Emirates, waves as the crew departs for the launch pad before launch to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, from the United Arab Emirates, waves as the crew departs for the launch pad before launch to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 1, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi's return to Earth on schedule, NASA gives go-ahead

Jennifer Bell, Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi is set to begin his journey back to earth after 184 days aboard the International Space Station, as the SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to undock at 3:05 p.m. UAE time after the team underwent a successful hatch closure.

In the live broadcast from NASA, al-Neyadi can be seen aboard the capsule with his three colleagues, donned in their suits as they gear up for their journey back to Earth.

In this screen capture from NASA's live broadcast, the crew can be seen in their space suits, ready to begin their journey back to Earh. (NASA)
In this screen capture from NASA's live broadcast, the crew can be seen in their space suits, ready to begin their journey back to Earh. (NASA)

The crew will conduct an approximately 17-hour journey to Earth, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida at 8:17 a.m. UAE time on Monday.

