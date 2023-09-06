UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi shares heartfelt message after six-month space mission

UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi sent a heartfelt message to his fans, reassuring them of his health after a six-month mission on International Space Station (ISS).

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Emirati hero said: “From Earth to Space & back! I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared. Thank you all for being part of this journey with me.”

The post went on to add: “Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon.”

Al-Neyadi returned to Earth along with his crewmates on Monday morning after completing the longest Arab space mission in history and becoming the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

The Crew6 team onboard SpaceX Dragon splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, after a successful 17-hour space journey. They were then recovered by the SpaceX crew.

During their mission, the Crew6 members contributed to a host of science and maintenance activities and technology demonstrations, according to NASA.

The astronauts conducted hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including assisting in a student robotic challenge, studying genetic plant adaptations in space and monitoring human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit as well as to benefit life on Earth.

They also released Canadian province Saskatchewan’s first satellite, which aims to test a new radiation detection method and a protection system derived from melanin, found in many organisms, including humans.

Following his return, UAE leaders congratulated al-Neyadi on the successful completion of his historic mission.

UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a statement: “As we welcome Sultan al-Neyadi back to Earth, I commend him and the entire MBRSC team on the successful completion of this historic mission. In just six years since the launch of the UAE’s Space Pioneers program, we have celebrated two groundbreaking Emirati space missions.”

Sheikh Mohammed further said: “These achievements reflect the UAE’s commitment to shaping a brighter future for the world. We have great faith in the potential of our youth and we are confident that our nation’s deep wealth of talent will continue to drive its progress to greater heights. We are resolute in our commitment to build on our achievements, to excel as a leader on the global stage.”

