EU chief visits UAE ahead of COP28

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited the United Arab Emirates Thursday, three months before it hosts UN climate talks.

The European Commission president held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, before the neighboring emirate of Dubai organizes COP28 in November-December.

“We both want to make COP28 a success and I look forward to our continued cooperation,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will work across the board to reinforce UAE-EU relations.”

