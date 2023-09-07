Omani minister says GCC, Japan to resume talks on free trade pact with Japan

Gulf Cooperation Council countries will resume talks on a free trade pact with Japan, Oman’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told a press conference with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.



The move is part of a fresh push between the six-member GCC bloc and Japan to boost economic, commercial and political relations following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Gulf region in July.

“We announced today the resumption of talks on the signing and reaching an agreement to free trade between Japan and the GCC countries..., which will have a direct positive impact on both sides,” Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said.

