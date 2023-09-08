Theme
General Civil Aviation Authority logo. (Supplied) 

Helicopter with two pilots crashes into sea after taking off from Dubai: UAE

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea with two pilots on board after taking off from the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Rescue teams recovered the wreckage of the helicopter, but a search was still underway for the plane’s crew, the statement added.

The authority received a crash report from its Air Accident Investigation Department at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night after the plane crashed while the pilots were on a night training flight.

The two pilots were from Egypt and South Africa, according to the statement.

