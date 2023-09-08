Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on September 8, 2023. (WAM)
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on September 8, 2023. (WAM)

UAE President arrives in India to attend G20 Summit

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in which the UAE is participating as a guest of honor, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE delegation will discuss issues such as sustainable development, climate action, and balanced economic growth.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on September 8, 2023. (WAM)
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit on September 8, 2023. (WAM)

The summit is being held under the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Several other world leaders arrived in New Delhi on Friday including Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Austrialia’s Prime Minster Anthony Albanese, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also expected to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince, Russia’s Putin agree on efforts for energy markets’ stability

US, India agree to settle last outstanding WTO dispute

G20 leaders can stop climate breakdown, but rules need to change: UN chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size