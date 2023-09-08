UAE President arrives in India to attend G20 Summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Friday in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in which the UAE is participating as a guest of honor, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE delegation will discuss issues such as sustainable development, climate action, and balanced economic growth.

The summit is being held under the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Several other world leaders arrived in New Delhi on Friday including Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Austrialia’s Prime Minster Anthony Albanese, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also expected to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

