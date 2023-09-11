UAE rescue teams find body of missing pilot after helicopter crash off Umm Al Quwain

UAE rescue teams have found the body of the missing second pilot who was involved in a helicopter crash off the coast of Umm Al Quwain last Thursday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The body of the other pilot on board the AeroGulf helicopter was found shortly after the crash that occurred during a night training flight after it took from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Search operations were ongoing over the weekend for the missing pilot. Parts of the helicopter’s wreckage were recovered from the crash site.

Investigations are still being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Department at GCAA, in cooperation with other relevant authorities.

Offering its sincere condolences and sympathy towards the families of the deceased pilots, the GCAA has urged the public to only obtain information from official sources and refrain from spreading rumors.

Read more:

Helicopter crashes into sea after taking off from Dubai, one killed: UAE

Saudi Arabia, UAE express solidarity with quake-hit Morocco

‘Global boiling’ poses physical, mental & financial challenges to UAE residents