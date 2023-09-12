UAE to send aid, rescue teams to assist flood victims in Libya

The UAE has sent urgent relief aid and rescue teams to Libya to assist the flood-stricken country, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Aid from the UAE will help mitigate the effects of the Storm Daniel that has drowned a large part of Libya.

“The UAE stands in solidarity with Libya and offers condolences to the hurricane victims,” the ministry statement said.

The Mediterranean storm Daniel struck Libya over the weekend and swept away entire neighborhoods, wreaking havoc on multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation.

As many as 2000 people are feared dead, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

