Ramadan only six months away, potential Eid al-Fitr date revealed: UAE astronomers

Ramadan is just six months away, with Eid al-Fitr taking place right after to mark the end of the holy month, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society revealed.

According to Ibrahim al-Jarwan, astronomical calculations show that Ramadan is expected to begin in the second week of March 2024, with Eid likely falling on April 10.

The official dates are yet to be determined and are based on the official Islamic moon sighting committees.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. The month-long ritual aims to promote charity, spirituality, and community.

Ramadan will see employees and students in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa have shorter work and school days.

The end of the fasting month is marked by the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Residents in the UAE can still enjoy a final public holiday in 2023 – with two days off to mark the UAE’s 52nd National Day, which falls on December 2 and 3.

