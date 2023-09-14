UAE doctors remove whopping 5kg cancerous tumor from man’s buttock

Doctors in the UAE have removed a whopping cancerous tumor weighing five kilograms from an Indian expatriate’s buttocks.

Specialists at Abu Dhabi’s Bareen International Hospital took three hours to remove the 20-centimeter tumor from Kewal Singh, 49, who had visited doctors after noticing his right buttock had rapidly begun swelling over two weeks.

The married father-of-two, working as an electrician in the capital city, had told doctors that the vast swelling prevented him from lying flat on his back and caused extreme pain when he sat down or walked.

If the massive tumor had not been removed, it could have affected the patient’s vital blood vessels and nerves with potentially life-threatening results, Dr Gursharan Singh, a liver transplant specialist, said.

“The patient felt his buttocks was swelling and was increasing in size,” he said. “When he came to see me, the tumor had grown rapidly over the previous few weeks, making it impossible to sit down comfortably. He has had swelling for just a few weeks, but he became worried when it got so big, and everyone was looking at him.”

“This is a very unusual case and something I have only seen once before.”

There was suspicion of local malignancy and tests confirmed an atypical lipoma.

Lipomas are believed to arise from mesenchymal primordial fatty tissue cells. The doctor said little is known about why they can grow, but they can be associated with obesity, diabetes, an increase in cholesterol, radiation, and genetic abnormalities.

The patient had a history of hypertension.

“My clinical diagnosis was giant lipoma and advised immediate surgery,” Dr Singh told Al Arabiya English. The swelling was removed after a meeting with the anesthetist team, he added.

“The surgery was performed carefully so as not to breach the tumor and all the supplying blood vessels were carefully ligated and divided.”

“The patient did well post-operatively and was discharged three days after removing the drain,” the specialist said.

“The patient is feeling relieved from the pain, and now he can sit comfortably and sleep well on his back. He is also now happy that he is not conscious of the swelling on his buttocks when he moves...”

Singh is receiving treatment for cancer and must have an MRI scan several times a year to monitor his condition.

He is now back to work and is expected to recover fully.

