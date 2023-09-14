Theme
UAE Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. (Supplied)
Al-Neyadi is expected to receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to his hometown. (File photo)

UAE is set to welcome astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi on September 18

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi is set to return to the UAE on September 18 after successfully completing a historic Arab space mission, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) announced Thursday.

“After astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi carried Zayed's Ambition to space, it is now time for his homecoming. Stay tuned for his return to the UAE on 18 September, following the completion of the longest Arab space mission in history,” the MBRSC posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Al-Neyadi is expected to receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to his hometown.

